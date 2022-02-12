Tyler Higbee out of Super Bowl with injury; Rams also lose Joe Noteboom

The team activated running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day from the IR

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams will be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee and backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom in Super Bowl LVI, as both players were placed on injured reserve Friday.

The team activated running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day from the IR in corresponding moves.

Tyler Higbee will not be able to play in Super Bowl LVI due to injury. AP

Higbee was the Rams’ top injury doubt for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, though his chances of playing were never good, as he had yet to practice since spraining a medial ligament in the NFL Championship Game. the NFC.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Noteboom (chest) was listed as a limited participant Thursday, his only practice in the past two weeks.

With Higbee and Noteboom on IR, every player on the Rams’ 53-man roster was a full participant Friday.

Higbee caught 61 passes (second on team) for 560 yards (third) and five touchdowns (tied for third) in 15 regular season games. He played 14 snaps in the conference title game against the San Francisco 49ers, catching two passes for 18 yards, before leaving with a knee injury. Backup Kendall Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 win over San Francisco. Blanton scored a touchdown in the Rams’ divisional round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.