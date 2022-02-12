Triumphant return! Rihanna shone her pregnancy on the red carpet of a mega event

U.S. – Rihanna returns to the red carpet after announcing his pregnancy officially. The event was to celebrate two of their brands, FENTY BEAUTY Y Fenty Skinand was held in Goya Studios in The Angels. The singer was accompanied by her boyfriend and father of her son, A$ap Rocky.

The businesswoman showed her incipient pregnant belly with her green top designed by The Attic for spring 2022. This was accompanied by pink pants. She certainly looked amazing after being missing from events for a few months. She only to return when she wanted to make her first pregnancy public, which surprised everyone.

Since Rihanna confirmed that she was expecting a baby, she has worn several outfits dedicated to emphasizing her belly, which have shown the wide sense of style that she has since she began her singing career. Without a doubt, we will be able to see several incredible outfits throughout the entire process. It is that the businesswoman knows how to highlight each part of her body.

The couple has let it be known that they are in a great moment and that they wanted to become parents for quite some time. It seems that as soon as they met they couldn’t help but want to spend their whole lives together. the same A$ap Rocky confirmed that he believed that the singer was the love of his life and had not felt this good in a long time. Maybe after the baby is born, they end up getting married.

Rihanna She is going through a great moment professionally and personally and wants people to share it with her. That is why he himself proudly shows his belly with everyone every time he goes out on the street. Fans are waiting for an interview where he tells all the details of his new stage.