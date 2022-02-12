Trick to listen to WhatsApp audios in “incognito mode”

(Photo: Pixabay)

Unlike text messages, WhatsApp audios cannot be deactivated read confirmation, so when they are played they change color, indicating to the other user that they have already been played.

Until now, the platform only has available in Settings that the two doves, which indicate “seen” in text messages, remain gray, helping the user to have privacy and control over their chats.

However, this modality cannot be applied to the audios, being somewhat annoying for those who do not want to answer at the moment and want to think things over before sending an answer.

for those who want listen to audios without being “informed” by WhatsAtpp can follow a simple trick that works as “incognito mode””. The steps to follow are those:

In order to have a better privacy effect, it is recommended to disable the read receipts since the Settings of WhatsApp so that the two popcorns do not turn blue when you have read a message.

– After that, When receiving an audio, you must press it for a moment and choose forward.

– Select a trusted chat where you can send. It should be noted that it can also be sent outside of WhatsApp such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Teams, Gmail and any other application that appears available.

– Finally you must open the chat where it was sent and listen to the audio; in the original chat it will appear as “not seen”.

Since WhatsApp does not have an “official” way to make the audio remain gray like text messages despite opening it, you can resort to this type of trick that also does not require the installation of a second application.

Ghost mode is a series of features that, when enabled, help protect user privacy.

Hiding your status, profile picture, leaving the name field blank, and not showing the last login time are some of these features. The step by step to enable it below:

Do not show last connection time

One of the functions that generates the most controversy among WhatsApp users, in addition to the messages read, is the last time someone connected.

To dispense with this data, what must be done is to enter Settings or Setting.

Next to the section on Billchoose the option Privacy and at the end select the one that says Last time.

Already being there now you can choose the option that says No one and voila, this information will no longer be visible.

Another way to hide this data is to download Waincognito extension to scan the QR code. then it will appear Use app in new mode.

After reaching the previous step, you must activate the Incognito mode, which will allow you to hide the time and status of the last connection, a process that is available for use in desktop mode.

hide name

To not show this data, it is necessary to enter this link and copy the blank Unicode character. Then you have to enter the WhatsApp application, go to Setting and click on Edit profile.

Once that is done, the blank character must be pasted into the space Username and select the option Keep.

