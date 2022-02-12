Tremendous gesture! Karol G pays tribute to Paquita la del Barrio

COLOMBIA – A few hours ago, Carol G premiered his new song with the outstanding American artist Becky G. Both joined forces to bring out the new anthem of the urban genre with “Mamiii”. So far, the song has more than 4 million views on the streaming platform. Youtubethis before the first day of publication.

And it is that the fans have been enjoying quite a strong letter that speaks of the failure of a relationship. There are many fans who consider that it is a strong hint for the former Colombian, Anuel AAwho is already in a new relationship with Yailin “The most viral”. A theme that arrives in time for the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Beyond the controversy generated by the new single, Carol G finds himself getting a lot of praise for a detail he included. It is a small tribute made by the native of Medellin to Paquita of the neighborhood, mentioning it in one of his controversial verses. A gesture that did not go unnoticed by the Mexican.

“Two-legged rat, Paquita said it, a creeping animal that eats everything it crosses,” says the Colombian in the new song with Becky G. In the middle of the release, the 72-year-old artist wanted to publicly thank the paisa for taking her work into account, mentioning her in a topic that, precisely, is to launch at men as she has done so many times.

“Thank you for paying me this tribute and what better than singing to those useless toxic two-legged rats,” he wrote. Paquita the one of Neighborhood to accompany an emotional video clip where he appears hugging Carol G. “What an honor, my queen,” was the bug’s response. The clip received more than 4 thousand comments and 4 million views.