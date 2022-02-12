Top 5 series and movies to put you in ”Super Bowl mode”











The superbowl has become one of the most anticipated events around the world, and without a doubt The plan for this Sunday is to enjoy itand if you are not such a fan of American football because perhaps you do not understand it one hundred percent, it may be the perfect opportunity to learn about this sport and understand it with a couple of series and movies prior to the game.

And to get into what will be the sporting event next Sunday, we present these productions that could make you a true sports fan.

friday night lights

An endearing series that has 5 seasons where they tell us about the life of a fictional Texas town called Dillon, in which its inhabitants practically live for their American football team, the Panthers, who play their game on Friday night, moment in which the town is transformed. We will follow the evolution of the team, its coach and its players, and also the rest of Dillon’s neighbors.

A possible dream

Based on a true story, the Michael Oherwho in 2013 managed to be champion of the Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens in defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. It tells the story of a privileged family that adopts a young man from the street and helps him reach his full potential as an athlete. The film revolves mainly around the relationship between mother and son, but it is also interesting how the mother, played by Sandra Bullock, also plays the role of coach and uses metaphors about caring for the family and love as strategies to use in the countryside.

Last Chance U

It is a raw, real and tangible documentary series of what it means in the United States to reach the NFL, created by Netflix. It is a golden dream for many of the young people in that country, but more so for those who live with conditions of poverty, marginalization and whose opportunities go back to 10 games in a community high school or a mistake made by bad company. Here, elite athletes with troubled pasts turn to junior college football for a second chance to turn their lives around and fulfill their dreams.

The hidden truth

Will Smith plays a medical examiner who during the autopsy of an NFL player’s body discovers that the roughness of the game can cause brain damage to players. The doctor, then, intends to inform players and fans to achieve a more responsible practice of this sport. The film takes a darker tone on American football and offers a more painful, but at the same time more real, perspective on the sport.











clash of titans

Left side, strong side! The 2000 film is based on the true story of Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washingtonwho was an African-American coach hired to direct the football program and integrate the team in Virginia in the 1970s. Without a doubt, a classic if we talk about movies about this sport.

We have to admit that it was not an easy task, since we are possibly talking about the sport of which more films have been made. So, maybe you want to escape from your everyday life and become a fan of an American team.