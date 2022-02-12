Tom Holland shows his skills playing Uncharted… and it goes wrong (he keeps dying)

Nowhere is it written that to make a movie based on video games you have to be an expert in them. No one is going to demand Tom Holland that proves to have all the platinum trophies of the saga Uncharted before interpreting Nathan Drake. It has nothing to do with it and is as ridiculous as it sounds. But still, having heard him say over and over again how much he loves the games in the series and how much he enjoyed playing them during the Spider-Man shoot, you’d expect some knowledge at the controls on his part.

However, in a promotional interview with youtuber jacksepcticeyethe actor has been proposed to replay Uncharted 4, specifically the so-called “best chase of the saga”, and the result has been as dire as it is fun. Holland accumulates one death after another and refuses to accept that the game is on normal difficulty. See for yourself:

To be fair, Holland has already made it clear on previous occasions that he is not a regular and that he’s not very good at video games. All in all, the situation is still reminiscent of when CD Projekt assured that Keanu Reeves loved it Cyberpunk 2077 and he replied that he had never tried it. You know, advertising and stuff.

This does not take away from how nice and entertaining the interview turns out to be, in which the actor himself shares some interesting data. Since Uncharted 4 was their first foray into the saga until they tried to capture that same chase on the big screen (unsuccessfully), going through his relationship with Nolan North (the actor behind Nathan in the video games) and for the added difficulty of playing the character compared to Spiderman.

In the last few hours we have also learned that Holland ran as the new James Bond in a pitch in which he proposed to make a film about the origins of 007, with a version of the character according to his age. That did not work, but ended up leading to the current uncharted movie (of which you already have our review available).

