TMZ is pleased to show Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen together on the beaches of Costa Rica

The now former NFL player Tom Brady and his partner, the model Gisele Bündchen, spent a few days on vacation together in Costa Rica after the 44-year-old athlete announced to the world that he would retire from the courts.

It is well known that the couple has a house in the area of ​​Santa Teresa de Cóbano, in Costa Rica and that from time to time they visit our country to enjoy its natural beauties, but this time the site specializing in entertainment news TMZ captured several photos of Tom and Gisele walking on the beach together.

Days after making the decision to retire from his great sports career, Brady – who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots teams – arrived on Costa Rican soil. The entry of the former soccer player was registered on February 8, as confirmed by the Directorate of Migration and Immigration after consultation with The nation.

TMZ, an international media specialized in entertainment news, shared with the world the images of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, walking placidly on a beach in Costa Rica. (TMZ/Screenshot)

Brady’s visit coincided a few days with that of Bündchen, who arrived in Costa Rica on January 28. The Brazilian model left our country this Friday, February 11, so the couple was able to spend a few days in the country; precisely those are the images that TMZ published.

celebrities on vacation

In the TMZ images, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen look very relaxed and enjoying the good weather. (TMZ/Screenshot)

Costa Rica is one of the most sought after destinations by celebrities to spend their vacation time. This 2022 a wide list of international stars have chosen our country as their destination to rest.

From Angelina Jolie, through Leonardo Di Caprio, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Cruise and the Mexicans Aislinn Derbez and Paulina Rubio, they have visited Costa Rica during the beginning of this year.