Tigres has the worst nightmare in store for Chivas

Tigers vs. Chivas

February 10, 2022 3:35 p.m.

Without a doubt, one of the most striking matches this weekend will be the one played by the Chivas against him Tigers Clubwhere both teams seem to be put to the test, especially the locals, who had not yet played against a team favorite for the title.

Although it seems that the encouragement obtained for those of the Pearl Tapatia after defeating his similar Juarez Braves would be enough to deal with tigersthe reality is that there is a big difference in campus costs and level shown so far in the Opening 2022.

In addition, the felines They have a secret weapon Michael Herreraa coach who has spent almost ten years without losing in the regular tournament against Sacred Flockbecause during his stay with America, Tijuana, and Tigresusually wins or draws, but never loses, so the Louse he has well measured those of Guadalajara.

What Tigres would achieve if they defeat Chivas

Currently, those from San Nicolás add a total of seven units, product of a defeat, a draw, and two victories. In case of taking the three points home, tigers would tie with the leaders of the contest, Puebla, Atlas, and Cruz Azulso it would be closer to the first four of the general table that go directly to league.

