Tigers wasn’t big? He is already taking the place of others like the media of Liga MX

February 10, 2022 2:30 p.m.

Previously, in the Mexican Soccer it was determined that the big four would be Chivas, America, Cruz Azul, and Pumas. Three teams from the capital, and one from Guadalajara, leaving out the rest of the teams. Although now, the competition has shortened, and there are more candidates to fill one of those positions.

At the time, the actions of Toluca or Santos Laguna They made us think that they could be great, but they lacked the media relevance, which the tigers and not only at the regional level as others think, because even the big ones are looking for them to sell more tickets.

Last Tuesday, the America club Posted through your account Twitterthe promo about his tour of friendly matches in the United States, where he will face Tigers and Stripeswhen before these matches were played against Chivas, Cruz Azul, or Pumas.

The place that Tigres is taking away from Pumas in Liga MX

With him Sacred Flock, Cougars is one of the biggest victims of tigers on the MX Leagueand just remember the End of the Opening 2015where those of St nicolas they were crowned in the house of the Auriazules. So that tigers could not only become a big fifth, but unseat Cougars from that place.

