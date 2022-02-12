Three super simple and stylish looks of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has understood that style is not the trend or wearing what everyone wears, but finding the flattering garments for your body and in the most basic colors- Such as black, white, beige and navy blue. Looking to get a look, just like the actress, the easy way? Don’t miss their outfits to inspire you!

Telling him office worker, ladylike, stately, minimalist or basic are the different denominations for the style of Angelina Jolie. Although she always stands out on the red carpet, in her street style the actress prefers more neutral and accessible outfits like these three that we will show you below.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker