Three super simple and stylish looks of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has understood that style is not the trend or wearing what everyone wears, but finding the flattering garments for your body and in the most basic colors- Such as black, white, beige and navy blue. Looking to get a look, just like the actress, the easy way? Don’t miss their outfits to inspire you!

Telling him office worker, ladylike, stately, minimalist or basic are the different denominations for the style of Angelina Jolie. Although she always stands out on the red carpet, in her street style the actress prefers more neutral and accessible outfits like these three that we will show you below.

Angelina Jolie is encouraged to a beige look from head to toe. Photo: Telva.

In this first lookwe see one Angelina Jolie clad in beige from head to toe. The actress opted for a dress with a V-neckline, fitted waist and pleated skirt along with a coat, kitten heels and a blood red bag. The benefits of these outfits monochromatic is that they favor all women and bodies since using a single color stylizes and makes us look taller without even heels.

A black or white suit is always a good idea if not look at Angelina Jolie’s. Photo: Pinterest.

Another of the outfits monochromatic top Angelina Jolie It is this where instead of opting for beige, he went for white. In this case, she chose high-waisted oxford pants, a blazer with pointed shoulders, a satin top, stilettos and a large black bag that gave the outfit a different note. In this case, the pluses that stylize are the shoulder pads, the width of the bottom of the pants and the pointed shoes.

Angelina Jolie chooses one of the most flattering pants and this beige wide leg. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar.

Lastly, we have this look from Angelina Jolie where she chose the two colors of the previous looks as her high-waisted beige wide-leg pants along with a white short-sleeved T-shirt and beige stilettos. This celebrity style shows us that the simple, the basic and in neutral colors is what we need to dress every day without failing in the attempt.