This would be the new love of Camila Cabello – Publimetro Colombia

The sentimental situation of actress and singer Camila Cabello has become a topic of conversation for all her fans around the world since she announced her separation from fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

The relationship between Cabello and Mendes would have ended on November 17, 2021 when, through their respective social networks, the two celebrities shared an emotional message commenting on what happened, assuring that it was a mutual decision and that everything happened on the best terms. .

Rumors have recently been generated regarding a new possible partner for the interpreter of ‘havana’ because she has been captured on multiple occasions by paparazzi in the company of her co-star in the film ‘Cinderella’ of the year 2021, Nicholas Galitzine.

Where were Camila and Nicholas seen?

The actors would have been captured in Santa Monica, California while eating ice cream and riding a bicycle; hence the fact that rumors of Camila’s possible new relationship were born.

At the moment no official confirmation has been received by either of the two celebrities where there is talk of a love relationship, in fact, in the eyes of many social network users it is just an afternoon of friends meeting again, no However, there are more and more rumors that little by little grow regarding this link.

One of the reasons why thousands of users consider that Nicholas and Camila may be starting a relationship has to do with the fact that the actor also tends to keep his outings and private life away from the public eye and that these photos have been captured, and even , there is a publication shared by him, they increase the curiosity of thousands of Internet users and followers of the possible new couple.

This is the post shared by Nicholas Galitzine