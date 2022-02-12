This was the day that Inés Gómez Mont asked Tom Brady for MARRIAGE in the Super Bowl

This Sunday, February 13, 2022, the superbowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the most important sporting events in the world, and which takes place annually, however, one of the most embarrassing moments that Mexican television has experienced occurred in a few of these great parties, a situation that occurred the day Ines Gomez Mont he asked marriage to Tom Brady at superbowl.

In 2008, a few days before the superbowl XLII, Ines Gomez Mont She showed up dressed as a bride to a press conference being offered by the then QB of the New England Patriots, Tom Bradyso the driver caught the attention of the player who gave him the floor, at which time he asked marriage.

“Brady, I’m in love with you! Will you marry me, please?” Told him Agnes to the famous athlete, who surprised told him “Nobody had ever declared himself to me.” Given this, Tom He asked the reporter her name and she even clarified that she worked for TV Azteca, and Inés continued to insist on the proposal: “Marry me, I’m the real lady Brady”.

The football player replied “I have had few women Brady in my life”what Gomez Mont mentioned: “Can I be one of them?”,. Finally, Tom replied: “No, I’m a one-woman man”referring to the relationship he had with his current wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

After this response, the reporter made some expressions of disappointment but managed to give the player a white shirt that had written: “The real lady Brady”. This whole situation was noted in various parts of the world and days later, when I returned to Mexico, Ines Gomez Mont explained that the peculiar idea of ​​wearing the wedding dress and asking her marriage it came up in a conversation he had with his brother Rodrigo, but that his only purpose was to make an entertaining capsule.

Inés Sainz revealed that as a joke by Inés Gómez Mont, the NFL punished TV Azteca

During an interview with Adela Micha, on her program ‘La Saga’, the sports host Inés Sainz confessed that the joke of Ines Gomez Mont it cost TV Azteca dearly, because it scolded them and also took away accreditations for coverage of the super bowl.

“She was invited by those from shows, someone who has nothing to do with sports always goes to do some little thing, some note of color although it suits us, sometimes the ridiculous and sometimes not. The fact is that she had to go that time, Paty Chapoy sent her,” said Sainz.

“He went and did this for the girlfriend of Bradywhich was a scandal and they took away 10 accreditations for being ridiculous that time, for that video on TV Azteca del superbowl They told him ‘if you are going to come to bring these ridiculous things please do not bring more people’, from having 15 they lowered us to 5 accreditations for misusing them, “added the driver.

It should be remembered that since then, TV Azteca has sent very few people to cover the superbowllikewise, no longer has the rights to broadcast the NFL regular season games, and they are only limited to showing the final game, the superbowl.