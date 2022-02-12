This is what the “active grandfather theory” says about aging

However, Lieberman and his colleagues felt that the Grandmother Theory left some doubt about what it was that allowed humans to live so long, compared to many other species. That’s where physical activity comes in.

The idea is that early humans had to move frequently to hunt, and those who moved the most and found the most food were the ones most likely to survive. Over the centuries, this process led to the selection of genes enhanced by abundant physical activity. Physical activity also appears to trigger several gene-controlled cellular processes that help improve health. In this way, evolution favored the more active members of the tribe, who tended to live longer and could help grandchildren, encouraging the survival of active families.

In other words, exercise is beneficial to us, they point out in their new article, because long ago, the youngest and most vulnerable humans needed grandparents, and those grandparents had to be vigorous and agile to help keep the grandchildren well. fed.

The new document on active grandparents also delves into what makes physical activity so necessary for healthy aging today. As Lieberman and his co-authors wrote, firstly, moving consumes energy that would otherwise be stored as fat, which, in excess, can contribute to the diseases of modern life, such as type diabetes. two.

Activity also triggers a cascade of effects that make us stronger. “Exercise is a type of stress,” Lieberman told me. It slightly tears the muscles and strains the blood vessels and organs. In response, an extensive body of scientific study on exercise shows, our body activates a series of cellular mechanisms that repair tears and strains and, in most cases, rebuild the affected parts. “It’s like when you spill coffee on the floor, you wipe it up and the floor ends up cleaner than it was,” Lieberman said. This internal overreaction is likely to be important when we are older, he continued. Without exercise and the repairs that go with it, aging human bodies function less well. We wear out. We can’t take care of the grandchildren.

According to Lieberman, lack of exercise during aging explains why there is a difference between human life span (how many years we live) and health span (how many of those years we remain in overall good health).

“They used to be the same thing,” Lieberman said. In ancient times, an inactive human would not stay healthy and would probably die early. Many of us today can remain inactive and survive into old age, but we may not be completely healthy if we do. Our genetic heritage and our history as humans demand exercise and movement, Lieberman said. “Retirement is not the time to slow down.”