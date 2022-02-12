This is the Samsung accessory that you need yes or yes for your new mobile

After the policy adopted by Samsung of not accompanying its new mobile phones with a charger, this accessory has become an essential purchase.

Samsung’s policy took a very controversial turn in early 2021, when the company announced that the three models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family would arrive without a charger. From that moment, the Samsung charger has become an indispensable purchase if you have a new mobile from the South Korean firm. The most popular is the 25W chargerwhich falls to €12.45 in amazon.

However, this power will be insufficient if you get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as they support fast charging of up to 45W. Therefore, in this case you should buy the Samsung 45W wall chargerwhich is also on sale for €24.95 on Amazon. On the other hand, if your mobile is compatible with wireless charging, you can get the wireless charger of Samsung, which also falls to the 36 euros on Amazon.

This Samsung accessory is essential for your new terminals

Far from abandoning the strategy initiated at the beginning of 2021, the South Korean manufacturer has chosen to continue selling the charger separately or to accompany some of its mobile phones with chargers that do not support maximum fast charging that the terminal accepts. The purpose is the same: users see forced to buy the charger independently if you want to take full advantage of fast charging, so important to reduce charging times.

For this reason, the charger is the accessory that you need for your new Samsung mobile. When buying a terminal from the company, you should look at its fast charge and if it comes with a charger. If I haven’t, it’s possible your smartphone has a superior fast charge to that of the accompanying charger, but you are wasting it by ignorance.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes accompanied by a 15W chargerbut its battery supports 25W fast charging. Therefore, it is best that you purchase a 25W charger so that you do not have to spend more than two hours next to the charger.

Samsung fast charging has evolved remarkably in the Galaxy S22 family, which already integrates powers up to 45W. As you can imagine, the chargers are not included with the phones, so you have to buy them separately. Of course, worth it for a charge that only lasts about an hour.

On the other hand, it is possible that your Samsung mobile is compatible with wireless charging and you don’t know it. We have already explained to you how you can know if your mobile has wireless charging, so you just have to carry out the same method to discover it. Thanks to this technology, you can forget about cables when charging the device.

In short, we emphasize that the charger has become a purchase necessary if you get a new phone and it’s from Samsung. We remind you that you can buy the 25W charger, the 45W charger or the wireless charger depending on your needs, they are all on sale on amazon.

