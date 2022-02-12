this is the Motorola Edge 30

Motorola’s next flagship smartphone has been seen in images.

In addition to a new repertoire of mid-range and low-end smartphones, Motorola is also preparing to land the global version of its next flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30.

A new leak from the famous “filter” evleaksallows us to take a look at the definitive design of the Motorola Edge 30, the model that will lead the company’s catalog during this year 2022.

Support for stylus and triple rear camera in the new Motorola Edge 30

Thanks to the images, it can be deduced that the new Motorola Edge 30 will actually be the global version of the Motorola Edge X30 launched in China several weeks ago.

It is expected, therefore, that the terminal will reach the global market with a very similar technical section, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processora large 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 hertz, and a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charge.

In one of the images shared by Blass, you can see how the device will have support for a new optical stylus, probably sold separately. Furthermore, it is possible to take a look at a new cover “with cover” that integrates a central strip from which you can interact with the screen while it is closed.

Today, Motorola has already announced the arrival of new models of the Edge family for the next one February 24a few days before the start of the Mobile World Congress 2022. It is very likely, therefore, that the Motorola Edge 30 will be one of the models that the brand will present at said event, along with an even more extreme model, known as Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

