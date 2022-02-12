This is how you can damage players with a ‘Clinger’ in ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3, Season 1

Mexico City. – One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to damage players with a clinger. Clingers are objects special explosives that you can find all over the island. The Clinger itself is a grenade attached to a plunger that players can throw. Then it will stick to any surface and will explode shortly after.

The trick to using grapple is to actually get close to enemies and throw them at their feet, then pin them down with firearms. You can also wait for them to pack up and then cover their weak shelter in explosive devices, which should do a lot of damage to them as well.

you need to do 100 damage, which means taking out a player entirely or just dealing token damage to multiple enemies. Actually, it shouldn’t be that hard, as they have a reasonably large blast radius. The real trick is to remember to give the enemy player no choice but to take damage, as their first instinct will be to run away. You can also try timing one by throwing it right on top of a door or window when an enemy is about to walk past.

