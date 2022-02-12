This is how they prepare the sequel with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

MADRID, 12 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Unchartedthe film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlbergbrings to the big screen the successful saga of video games created by Naughty Dog. But it does so without following any plot already narrated on the consoles, but with an origin story that works as a prequel to video games to explain the first mission together of Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan.

As such, the film directed by Reuben Fleischer takes some liberties with the source material, featuring some younger characters and who are not yet as the fans would recognize them of the games. But nevertheless, the two Uncharted post-credits scenes, connect the movie much more to the games, suggesting that a possible sequel could adapt a more familiar story for fans of the franchise.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

The first bonus sequence comes right after the end of the movie, before the main credits even start. In it, it is revealed that, despite the fact that during the film it is made to believe that the lethal Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) killed Sam Drakethe brother of Tom Holland’s character is actually alive. The sequence shows the eldest Drake imprisoned and looking very bad in a gloomy jail from which he has been sending his many postcards to Nathan.

The presence of imprisoned Sam is a clear reference to the plot of the video game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End released in 2016, one of the most popular installments of the franchise. If so, Sam could be in Panama and the plot of the possible film sequel could involve the entry into play of drug cartels, among them that of a character known to fans, Héctor Alcázar.

Sam’s release and how his presence will affect the protagonist’s relationship with Sully These are elements that will most likely be explored in the future of the film saga.

The second post-credits scene shows Nathan sitting in a tavern having a tense chat with a sinister character with an interpreted eyepatch. This character, named Gage, is played by Pilou Asbækthe Danish actor known for playing Kasper Juul in the Borgen series and Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, and is shown interested in the ring worn by Tom Holland’s characterthe ring his brother gave him when he was little.

The client for whom Gage works, a certain Roman who will sound -and a lot- to fans of the saga since its inception, wants Nate’s ring, which was originally owned by Sir Francis Drake, and it was given to him by his brother Sam. Nathan tells Gage that he will give him the ring in exchange for an old Nazi map which, possibly, is the key to finding some valuable treasure.

The tension builds until Gage draws his gun and wants to take the ring from Natham without giving him the map. Luckily for Tom Holland’s character, at the right moment Sully appears on the scene that, with his cat in his backpack and finally with his mythical mustache, manages to save his friend.

With Sully pointing his gun at the villain, Natham not only takes the map as agreed, but also steals the ring from around her neck. But when the leading couple seems to have gotten away with it, Nate and Sully stop suddenly when someone, not shown on camera, comes out to meet them..

As those who know the history of Uncharted well know, it is more than likely that Roman is gabriel romanthe obscure British treasure collector who crosses paths with Nate and Sully in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortunethe first installment of the video game released in 2007. With Drake’s ring and the map on the line, that could also lead to the characters of Holland and Walhberg the search for the legendary treasure of El Dorado in his next film adventure.