They are similar? A famous museum presents the figure of Zendaya and the controversy opens

U.S. – Zendaya left all his fans impressed after his new waxwork in the museum of Madame Tussauds. It seems that they did not like the way in which they have represented the young actress, as there are many parts of her that do not resemble her.

The new figure is in the museum of London, where it can be visited freely from the beginning of 2022. When the image of the figure was shown on social networks on February 10, people could not help but comment on it. It seems that the whole style of the wax image tries to recreate a presentation of the actress on the red carpet in 2016, where she wore a fuchsia suit.

The outfit really looks very similar to the one from that occasion, but Zendaya doesn’t seem to be very similar. This was the subject of debate on social networks, as there are people who believe that the figure looks similar to the singer and different at the same time. This certainly leaves everyone confused with the creation of the museum, which usually makes really celebrity-like figures.

There are fans of the actress who believe that she deserved a better representation than she ended up doing. Social networks are really divided regarding her controversial figure, although at the moment the interpreter has not said anything about it. It is that she may not be really interested in giving an opinion on this new wax figure at the moment.

people expect that Zendaya end up letting your opinion be known, is that not even the museum has given an answer. It is likely that, if people continue to complain, they will end up making a new figure that is poorly faithful to the appearance of the young woman. Never be suspicious of the power of angry fans.