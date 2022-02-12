They are friends? Larsa Pippen talks about Kim Kardashian again

U.S. – kim kardashian be named after her former best friend, Larsa Pipen. She commented on the reality show “Real House Wife of Miami” that he thinks he knows what was the reason for both of them to move away. Is that Pippen knew a lot about the life of Kim and kanye-west.

She is sure that her friendship with the businesswoman ended because she was always present in the discussions between her friend and her ex-husband. She could see how her marriage was breaking down and the information she had was very valuable. She believes that the popular family made the decision to get her out of the way in order to keep her secrets, although Larsa assures that she had not said anything.

It seems that Kardashian and Pippen were super close, which ended up being detrimental to the businesswoman. It is that she did not want anyone to know about her various problems with her then husband. Anyway, stop being friends with Larsa, it may be a bit too much to have her hide a secret that sooner or later would end up coming to light thanks to her divorce.

Some companions of Pippen in the reality show think that the woman can become too judgmental. Which can be heavy for people close to her, which may have upset kim kardashian in his difficult moment of divorce. In any case, Larsa claims not to have made her friend feel bad at any time, it just got complicated by having so much information.

Larsa recently assured that she and kim kardashian They had apologized to each other. Which resulted in them being friendly, but not friends again. maybe after a while they can rebuild their relationship and be the two most famous women in the world.