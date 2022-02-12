These are the most loved couples in all of Hollywood

Every February 14, love is celebrated around the world and celebrities are not far behind. Over time, some knew how to keep their love. Who are they?

The Valentine’s Day is closer than ever because it is celebrated on February 14 and this 2022 will be on Monday. Without a doubt, it is a special date for all those people who are together and celebrities are not left out of its celebration.

It is for these reasons that from Spoiler we tell you four stories of celebrities from Hollywood that to this day are still the favorites of the viewers for their love story.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

The relationship between Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer It has been more than stable for many years. When they met for the first time, love at first sight worked. Streep was going through a difficult time as she lost her boyfriend after battling cancer.

To get her life back on track, her brother introduced her to Don Gummer. After a few months, they decided to get married and they were one of the strongest marriages in the world of Holywood. Together they have had four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

They are one of the marriages most admired by viewers in the film world. The actors have been together for 30 years and the actor has two children together: Chester and Truman. In addition, the actor has two more children, Colin and Elizabeth, who were born from his previous relationship with the late Samantha Lewes. The reality is that this time they were together was not easy and they have gone through several temporary separations.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick They are another of the solid couples that Hollywood currently has. They even told the key to success in an interview: “We have lives that allow us to be apart and get back together without any problems.”

Like the other actors, they are the parents of James and the twins, Marion Loretta and Tabitha.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

They are other couples that cannot be left out of this list. They both fell in love on the set of ‘Green Lantern’ and, over time, they said ‘yes, I do’. During all this time, they had two children: James, Inez and Betty. Through their social networks, they are the ones who show their love the most.