the output of Alvaro Davila and his team of Blue Cross caused a stir because with this group the cement team got the ninth star on its shield.

In this situation, Carlos Hermosillomentioned that “it is not congruent” that Davila left the institution for personal reasons, but there is more background to this change of administration.

“It is not consistent to say that he is leaving due to personal problems, here there is something deeper that in particular should not interest us and that in the soccer part the team is doing very well,” Hermosillo mentioned in a chat with Claro MVS Brand.

The former forward of Blue Cross He also applauded the dedication and professionalism shown John Reynoso despite the administrative problems within the cement organization, and hopes that he will not resign.

“In particular, it is something that I already saw coming, this type of thing happens to people who do not have a word, administratively they bring too many fights, there is a lawsuit and one should not get involved. What I do applaud is the sports dedication, Juan Reynoso has kept the group away from what is happening,” he added. Hermosillo.

