The water treatment plant will stop this Friday and will affect supply in Mazatlan

Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Next Friday, January 14, the Federal Electricity Commission will cut off the electricity supply for five hours in the area where the Los Horcones Water Treatment Plant is located, to maintain its lines, which will affect the water supply in much of the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Mazatlan calls on its users to take the necessary precautions, reserve water and avoid carrying out activities where it is required to use large amounts of the vital liquid, since stopping the plant will affect the supply in 75 percent of the city.

According to the information provided by the CFE to JUMAPAM, the power outage will be from 6:00 to 11:00 on Friday morning, when the production of water in Los Horcones will be stopped and that the Management of Operations will take the opportunity to give corrective maintenance to its facilities in the Juarez Rebombeo, the Casamata Tank and the valve box of the Lock Joint line in Loma Atravesada.

Once the CFE resumes the supply of electricity to the water treatment plant, JUMAPAM will work intensely so that production can be restored as soon as possible. It is estimated that the city will begin to receive water around 4:00 in the afternoon of the same Friday, since it is 18 kilometers that it must travel to reach the city; JUMAPAM reiterates the call to take care of water.