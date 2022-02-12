The richest DJ in the world leads a life as a farmer in Ibiza

He is the richest DJ in the worldwith assets of 166 million euros according to the magazine Forbes. She has sung and worked with some of the most successful artists in the world and produced many others: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Sam Smith or The Weeknd among them. It is therefore not surprising that Calvin Harris (his real name is Adam Richard Wiles) has settled in a place as exclusive (and clubbing) as Ibiza for months. What is striking is the type of life that the Scotsman leads on the Balearic island.

Harris hasn’t bought the typical huge, prohibitively priced residential property in Ibiza, but has instead divested two luxury mansions he owned (one of them in Los Angeles), a farm has been bought on the island, and as can be seen on his social networks, he lives like a farmer.

“Although he has a team of farmers to help him, Calvin regularly gets his hands dirty, helping with everything related to the administration of the farm”, assures a source close to the artist in the British newspaper The Sun.

The farm is located in Terra Masia, in the municipality of Santa Eulária, and has 56 hectares, making it the largest organic farm on the islandaccording The vanguard, which adds that eggs, peppers, carrots, celery, edible flowers and wine, among other foods, are produced and sold on the farm. What’s more, raises half of the sheep of the Ibizan breed that existaround a hundred, although Harris was not aware of this and recently met with the Federation of Native Breeds of Ibiza to find out what to do with them.

The 38-year-old DJ is happy in his new life as a farmer, but for now He has no intention of giving up music. In fact, he has just released, under the pseudonym Love Regenerator, a new song, lonelyin which Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya collaborate.