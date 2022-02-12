The “resemblance” of Selena Gómez went to Welcome aboard and confused Laurita Fernández: “Bit inside”

The door of the similarities of “Welcome aboard” never ceases to surprise, not only those who make the program but also those who watch it and comment on social networks. This week a participant assured that she was similar to the actress and singer Selena Gómez, but Laura Fernandez didn’t think so.

At no time did he tell her that it was not similar, but it was very difficult for him to get that it was Selena Gómez’s lost twin. In fact, the contestant’s tune led her to first bow down to a celebrity from a completely different field. Everyone started saying similar things later, but almost no one hit him.

First, Laura Fernandez He believed that it was Alessandra Rampolla, which is why he asked her to say one of her characteristic phrases, obviously linked to sex. She said it herself, but the participant also clarified that she had not gone for that resemblance, but for another.

With the help of Hernán Drago, the rest of the members of the program that were on the floor and even those of the control, began to throw all kinds of similarities. Following the line of Latin American similarities, someone said that she was quite related to Catherine Fulop, although the participant stated that it was not her.

Other similarities that told the guest to “Welcome aboard” was Zaira Nara and even Natalie Pérez. In fact, on the social networks of Canal 13, a follower commented on the post that she had an air of the actress and singer. Nearing the end, Laura Fernandez He asked her to smile: “Something has”.

In any case, they did not find the resemblance until the participant herself said it in her own words. Almost all those present doubted and agreed that, in reality, she was more like other celebrities.