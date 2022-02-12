The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition reveals all its details

Xiaomi already confirmed to us yesterday that the Redmi K50 series will be presented in China next Wednesday, February 16. However, we already know all the details of its most complete model, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Along with the presentation date, the company also confirmed that this model will be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A chipset that will be complemented by the best cooling technology ever seen in a Redmi phone and three configurations of 8/128GB, 12/128GB and 12/256GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In the front we will have a 6.67-inch screen captained by an AMOLED panel supplied by TCL with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. An improved section compared to the previous generation that reached 120Hz.

In the gaming section the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition its integrated pushbuttons have also been renewed. They will have 8 small magnets. that will achieve a more natural rebound effect, while prolonging its useful life.

The photographic section will feature a configuration of three cameras whose main sensor will be the 64MP OmniVision OV64Bwhich will be accompanied by a 13MP OmniVision OV13B ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP third camera.

It will be powered by 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. It will arrive from the factory with MIUI 13 under Android 12. It will also have an exclusive version of Mercedes / AMG.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a continuously growing community.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us on our photography group.