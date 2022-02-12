The new Xbox update arrives with lag adjustments and a curious implementation

Xbox Insiders have already received the update, which began rolling out yesterday.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 11, 2022, 08:54 24 comments

The most recent upgrade of the Microsoft platform is now available to members of the program Xbox Insidersand among some adjustments and additions that continue to improve the experience of the players, comes a more than curious change that you will soon notice in your Gamerscore: the addition of a comma in your total value.

You can place a background image in the ‘Home’ menuNow, instead of displaying an amount, say 100,000, you’ll see it as 100,000. Although it seems strange, this change was requested by the community for a long time, placing the expression ‘small changes that make a big difference’ on a fairly high banner. However, this was not all that the update brought with it, as the lag present in the console guide was also attacked.

Another big change in the update is the new option to decorate the bottom from the main menu of your console with a image, bringing it from the Edge browser thanks to a new option that you will find in the context menu. However, this change can currently only be tested by members of the group Alpha Skip Ahead. The update will be available to all players at a later date, with no confirmed arrival date.

Microsoft’s new console not only continues to be updated, but its sales are increasing more and more every day, forcing the company to meet the demand. Xbox CEO, phil spencerwill be awarded for his career of more than 30 years in the next edition of the DICE awards, while the head of Microsoft, Satya Nadellarecently stated that Xbox will remain “number 3 in the industry” following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

More about: Xbox, Microsoft and Xbox Inside.