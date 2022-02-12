The Mysterious Case of the Murder Involving Elvis’ Manager: Murderer or Victim? – anecdotes

If as in the world of superheroes, Elvis If he had to have an archenemy, that would undoubtedly be his own manager: “Colonel” Tom Parker. This controversial businessman was representative of country singer Hank Snow when he hired “The King” as his opening act, until Parker realized that Elvis was more popular and manipulated him to unsuspected limits.

“Parker wasn’t interested in Elvis becoming too much of an independent thinker. He needed Elvis to believe that everything good came from him, and everything bad came from imagined enemies. He kept up that deception for too long”, defined Jon Landau in the documentary ‘Elvis Presley: The Searcher’.

However, beyond the controversies between the music star and his former manager, on this occasion we wanted to focus on a gruesome story that has Parker as the main protagonist. We refer to a serious event that “The Colonel” would have experienced before setting foot on American soil, when he was still living on European lands.

PRESS CORD

And it is that, Tom Parker was not more than a name invented by Andreas Cornelis van Kuijka young man born 1909 in the Netherlands. That false name accompanied him from the age of 20 in which he jumped off a ship and began his career in the United States. He first enlisting in the army, later to end up being one of the most prominent characters on the world music scene.

In contrast, most biographies suggest that Parker came to the US with the intention of prospering economically and making a name for himself, something that did not match his enlistment in the army. For this reason, there are many voices that suggest that he could have arrived on American soil fleeing from a crime committed in Europe. Without going further, se talks about a possible murder.

Specifically, various sources would point to the murder of a woman in Boschstraat in Breda. This fact would never have been resolved and Andreas’ relationship would be direct, as he found himself at the scene of the crime. In addition, it raises many doubts that Andreas “fled” the Netherlands the next day, without a passport, looking for a new life in the United States.

Despite these data, the police never suspected the man who would end up being Elvis’s manager. Without a doubt, a bizarre and somewhat murky story, which may be better clarified in the biographical film about the “King of Rock And Roll” with Tom Hanks as “Colonel” Tom Parker.