The La Asunción clinic now closes the Internal Medicine unit

Toulouse – The works committee of the La Asunción de Tolosa clinic, managed by the company Inviza, appeared yesterday to denounce the “dismantling” of another medical service in the center, this time that of the Internal Medicine unit. “These last three years the management has abolished the anesthesia service, the intensive care unit service and the traumatology service. At other times, the coming and going of professionals has been enormous and currently the clinic, which functions as a hospital district, is without a hematology service,” the workers denounced.

The members of the committee, represented by ELA and LAB, were very concerned about the drift that the clinic is taking. “The last thing has been the closure of the Internal Medicine unit, which consisted of three internists and a geriatrician. It provided a vital service for the hospital, since the profile of the patient treated is multipathological. Other hospitals similar in size provide this service with seven internists, plus the head of service,” they detailed.

The workers maintain that, in the midst of a pandemic and with a considerable increase in medical assistance, dispensing with doctors with a long history in the clinic makes it clear that “the objective of the management is not to offer a quality service to the citizenry, but keep fattening the operating account”. They assured that they have denounced “more than once that the management is focused on the numbers and working times, instead of on the quality of care.” In addition to denouncing the recent dismantling of an essential service, the mobilized workers questioned their working conditions, far from those of Osakidetza workers, despite the fact that more than 95% of their patients come from the public system. “The doctors of the dismantled service affirm that it was unaffordable to offer quality assistance with the workload they had to assume. We have assumed the functions of a regional hospital, but with fewer personnel and worse conditions,” they denounced.

The works council also expressed misgivings about the Functional Plan that the Department of Health is drafting regarding the new public hospital that is planned to be built in Tolosa. “We still don’t have any news about said plan, that is, we still don’t know what kind of hospital it will be or the services it will have. Regarding the future of hospital workers, we don’t have any news either,” they assured.

In this sense, they demanded both the Basque Government and the mayor of Tolosa, Olatz Peon, to “give priority” to the Tolosaldea hospital publication project. They ask that it be a “one hundred percent” public hospital; that it provide all the services that a nearby regional hospital may have –in no case less than those offered by the La Asunción clinic–, and that the project include all the workers “who for so many years have offered a public service at the La Asunción hospital Assumption”.