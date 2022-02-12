The Intel Core i9-13900K shows its 24 cores in the AotS benchmark

For the benchmark that integrates the game Ashes of The Singularity, the Intel Core i9-13900Kwhich offers a configuration of 24 cores and 32 threads processing that are divided into 8 high performance coreswhich will be called raptor covealong with 16 low energy consumption nuclei that will continue to be the Gracemontessentially doubling the number of these cores currently on offer.

According to the latest rumors, these cores could be seasoned with up to 68MB cachean iGPU with 32 Execution Units (256 cores), and all with a TDP of 125W.

Regarding the benchmark, we only know that this Intel Core i9-13900K was accompanied by 32 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 offering excellent performance. very similar to that of a Core i9-12900Kalthough we must recognize that this information is useless when we know that it is an engineering sample and their frequencies are unknown. At least it serves to know that there are already functional CPUs and that it will be in a matter of a short time that we can see its first benchmark by benchmarks such as Geekbench to provide more information.

2021-2022 Intel Core Processor Family Model Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Launch Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Lithography Intel 7 Intel 7 microarchitecture Golden Cove + Gracemont Raptor Cove + Gracemont GPU architecture Gen12.2 Gen12.2 No. of Cores up to 16 (8+8) up to 24 (8+16) Socket LGA1700 LGA1700 RAM DDR4/DDR5@4800MHz DDR4/DDR5@5600MHz PCIe Gene PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 Intel Core series 12th Gen Core-S 13th Gen Core-S chipsets Intel 600 intel 700

via: @BenchLeaks