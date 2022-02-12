the great parallel reality in which to invest with your eyes closed

The metaverse it has become the space that everyone wants to be in because of the investment opportunities it can offer. The potential could be impressive, but the technology needs to improve before the metaverse can be widely adopted. Augmented reality headsets need improvements in computing power, battery life, projectors, and frame design to be commercially viable, and this development will take time.

In October, the company formerly known as Facebook said it would hire around 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years to build a metaverse platform. In fact, it is such an important part of corporate strategy that has led her to change her name (Facebook) for the Metaplatform. He has also been experimenting with a virtual reality (VR) meeting app called “work place” and a social space called “Horizons”, which use avatars or digital representations of users.

For its part, Microsoft, which helped launch the personal computer revolution with its Windows operating system, also wants to create a business metaverse, which will initially focus on the development of a virtual office. The term metaverse has become, almost overnight, a buzzworddue to the name change of Facebook, which has been called Meta, to focus on its new mission: to bring the metaverse to life.

Before the hype generated by this announcement, most people barely understood the term. But anyone who has experienced virtual reality or augmented reality will have known something of the metaverse. What then is the metaverse and how can we define it? Many definitions currently exist, as the metaverse is still in its infancy and can evolve in many ways. Some experts like himself mark zuckerbergCEO of the new Meta, or Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft have provided their own definitions.

Zuckerberg, for example, states: “The Metaverse is a built-in Internet where you are immersed in the experience, not just watching it… The defining quality of the Metaverse will be the sense of presenceas if you were right there with another person or in another place… In the metaverse you will be able to do almost anything you can imagine: meet with friends and family, work, learn, play, buy, create… as well as living completely new experiences that do not fit with the idea we have today of computers or telephones”.

Nadella, for his part, asserts that the metaverse allows us to integrate computing into the real world and to integrate the real world into computing, bringing a real presence to any digital space. Most importantly, we can take our humanity with us and choose how we want to experience this world and who we want to interact with. It is no longer just about seeing the camera view of a factory, but that you can be on the floor. It is no longer just video conferencing with colleagues, you can be in the same room with them.

These descriptions mention a sense of presence in the metaverse. “Those who have experienced meetings in augmented reality and virtual reality spaces say that the experience is very different from video conferencing, and that it gives a much greater sense of presence and that fosters a deeper sense of connection”, says the Capital Group team in a report. For example, when sitting in a virtual reality conference room, people can engage in side conversations just as they would in real life.

In 2020 and last year, popular musicians like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have held virtual concerts in Fortnite, attracting millions of users and fans from around the world to the platform. One of the obvious benefits of an event like a virtual concert is the amount of time and hassle it saves consumers on the go.

However, there may still be some way to go before this technology reaches mass deployment, given the current technical hurdles. “That said, we recognize that meetings in augmented reality or virtual reality spaces provide a better user experience than video conferencing, and could become the preferred way of interacting in the long run”, they assure from Capital Group.

The great opportunities

The technology equipment companies they will be the first to benefit if US giants launch branded augmented reality headsets over the next two or three years (Facebook has already launched one, but has more ambitious versions in development).

“The initial boost to revenue is likely to be slim at first, given that headsets are expected to cost around $3,000 and will be out of reach for many. However, the integration of hardware and software should over time lead to higher valuation multiples in some companies.

Suppliers of key components, such as specific processors, sensors and display controllers, could be the first beneficiaries. Companies that make 3D sensors could see their valuations rise as headsets become less reliant on cameras, while companies that make processors for 3D graphics and the AI ​​engines needed to process data in real time could also see More attention. “Any company that can solve problems associated with clear lenses would get a lot of attention”specify from Fidelity.

Software and applications are likely to be developed in parallel with hardware and viewers, as these products become more widely adopted. The companies that do it are probably in the best position to benefit from the metaverse (apps and platforms generally have higher margins than standard tech gear), followed by advertisers.

Gaming platforms that have already expanded into the metaverse should start to see a bigger financial hit as the spending power of their younger audiences increases.

Should investors pay attention to the metaverse? Experts think so, although perhaps not immediately. “It will take time for the technology to evolve, the costs to come down and the metaverse to enjoy wide acceptance, but it seems that it has already gained much more momentum around the world (and among the big tech players) than previous incarnations,” they analyze from Fidelity. In the longer term, it could have a big impact on companies across the global technology supply chain and, eventually, in the rest of the 2D economy. The metaverse is not the next Internet. It is the future of the present.

The metaverse is not a guaranteed success, especially since virtual reality and augmented reality are still a emerging market with untested monetization models. Advertising, however, could offer an opportunity.

Advertisers have reported higher effectiveness and user engagement with metaverse-type ads within games like Fortnite and League of Legends (developed by Riot Games), compared to traditional display ads. Other possible monetization opportunities are the sale of products on the platform or in virtual events.

Looking ahead, the emergence and potential growth of the metaverse ecosystem could create a host of attractive investment opportunities for long-term investors. “The impact could be far-reaching and transformative across many industries”, they say from Fideluty. “It is likely that this will not happen overnight, and that no one company will come to dominate,” they conclude.