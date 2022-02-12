The Flash: new promotional video shows the return of Michael Keaton as Batman

The return of Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash and batgirl has many fans excited to see the acclaimed actor once again in action as Gotham’s Vigilante. In the year 1989 we saw Keaton for the first time as Bruce Wayne in Batman – 72%, later, in 1992, he returned to the character and starred in Batman Returns – 81%. Although Keaton decided to abandon the role for the third film in the saga due to differences with the director Joel Schumacher, he really never completely abandoned this legendary role, and now we will have him on the big screen very soon, in a more experienced version of the Dark Knight .

Flash has a premiere scheduled for November 4 this year, and with the return of Keaton in the film, it is expected to become a hit. Until recently, the actor’s return remained news without material to show, but this February 11, Dwayne Johnson shared a one-minute clip from his Twitter account promoting the arrival of four tapes that will completely change the course of the DCEU: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, The Batman and Flash.

In addition to containing exciting scenes from these feature films, one of the things that most impressed fans was hearing the Batman from Michael Keaton saying the following from the second 0:13: “You can go to any timeline, any universe. Why fight to save this one?” The title of the amazing clip is “The world needs heroes” and we leave you the Tweet of The rock where he shares it with the public.

No, you choked on hearing Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman voice.

Batman of 1989 was carried out by Keaton alongside Jack Nicholson, in his iconic performance as the Joker. The film was directed by Tim Burton and produced by Jon Peters Y Peter Guber for Warner Bros. This installment quickly became a box office success and its legacy continues to shine to this day. The sequel, Batman Returns – 81%, also starred Keaton and directed by Burtonthis time featuring a different antagonist, Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

Unfortunately, in the third title, Michael Keaton did not return because of his disagreement with Schumacher and the role passed into the hands of another interpreter. Val Kilmer was the one who took the leading role as the new Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever – 41%. This tape was produced by Burton and the villains, Two-Face and The Riddler, were played by Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey respectively. In 1997 came the fourth and final installment of the franchise, Batman & Robin – 11%, where another major replacement occurred, Val Kilmer he left and George Clooney became the new Batman. Despite the bad reviews, many remember this production fondly, and it went down in history for its unique style.

