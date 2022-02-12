The first protagonist of the Titanic was a survivor of the tragedy and a target of the Nazis

Almost everyone associates the titanica with the 1997 film directed by James Cameron. This year marks the 25th anniversary of that overwhelming cinematographic phenomenon that marked an entire generation, swept the Oscars and turned its protagonists into superstars, and we are still talking about it. But nevertheless, before titanica there were other movies about the tragedy. Long before.

In fact, The first film about the Titanic was released just 29 days after what happened in the Atlantic on that fateful night in 1912 and starred one of the very survivors of the sinking, Dorothy Gibson., who stood before the cameras to relive her experience 85 years after Kate Winslet climbed aboard the famous ocean liner. She is an unusual protagonist, not only because she had just lived the real experience in the first person, but because the Titanic was just one more episode in his impressive biography.

Dorothy Gibson (real name Dorothy Winifred Brown) was born in New Jersey in 1889. Her father died when she was only three years old and she grew up with her mother in New York. In 1910, at the age of 21, she began to make a living as a singer and dancer in vaudeville and stage productions, until she began to succeed as a model. Quickly, Gibson became one of the most representative faces of the first decade of the last century, thanks to noted illustrator Harrison Fisher, who made her his muse. Her image appeared on posters, cards and advertisements, in addition to occupying the covers of large-circulation publications such as The Saturday Evening Post or Cosmopolitan.

Her success as a model soon caught the attention of movie studios. Her acting career began in 1911 working as an extra for Independent Moving Pictures (IMP), after which she signed with the Lubin Manufacturing Company. But his big break came in 1911 when he signed a contract with the Éclair Company in New York, where he starred in some 16 productions over the course of two years. That’s how Gibson came to be the highest paid actress of the moment together with Mary Pickford, one of the greatest legends of silent cinema. His career was going from strength to strength and it seemed destined for a long and fruitful career, but fate had more than one unexpected twist in store for him.

In 1912, Gibson went with his mother aboard the RMS Titanic in Cherbourg, to return to New York after a European vacation. The actress and her mother were among the lucky ones who managed to escape the sinking and return to the mainland safe and sound. According to her testimony, Gibson was strolling the deck after an evening of playing cards when the ocean liner hit the iceberg that sealed her fate. Faced with the situation, she made a quick decision: not to return to her cabin and go directly to a lifeboat.

In fact, He was one of the first people to escape from the Titanic., boarding the first boat that departed from the transatlantic and that, tragically as it is known, only carried 19 people, despite having room for 65. She was one of the great privileged, a high-class woman, movie star and renowned model magazine, who was also lucky enough to be near the lifeboats when the ship began to sink. In later statements, Gibson said he would never forget the screams of terror from passengers falling into the sea or searching for their loved ones..

April 16, 1912: Front page of The New York Times with headlines announcing the sinking of the ‘Titanic’. (Photo by Blank Archives/Getty Images)

Gibson was rescued by the RMS Carpathia, a transatlantic ship that changed course to respond to the distress call of the Titanic and managed to rescue more than 700 passengers. The Carpathia arrived in New York on April 18 with the survivors. Gibson’s mother also managed to escape the tragedy and both were able to return to their lives, but the experience they had just lived would mark them forever.

Upon his return to New York, film producers were quick to seize the occasion and Gibson was suggested to make a film about his experience in the sinking. Persuaded by her manager, Gibson accepted the proposal and began filming just a week after returning from the Titanic. The movie was titled Saved from the Titanic (Saved from the Titanic) and its duration was approximately 10 minutes – the standard footage at that time, since theaters only showed single-reel films. Its premiere took place just 29 days after the Titanic sank.

Gibson co-wrote the script, which consisted of a narration from the survivor to her parents, to whom she related what had happened. The film combined scenes of the actress, shot between a New Jersey studio and a ship docked in New York Harbor, with footage from newsreels and images of icebergs. To increase realism, Gibson wore the exact same clothes in the film that he wore on board the ship on the night of the sinking.. Although it was criticized for its sensational and exploitative character, Saved from the Titanic it was a worldwide success. However, the film did not survive time, since the only known copies were destroyed in a studio fire in 1914. For historians and lovers of the Seventh Art, without a doubt one of the most important losses of silent cinema.

After the success of Saved from the TitanicGibson seemed destined for a meteoric career as an actress, but surprisingly, that same year he left the cinema to dedicate himself to the opera, coming to act at the Metropolitan Opera House. However, a notorious scandal also cut short her career in song and cut short her future plans. In 1915, Jules Brulatour, head of distribution for Eastman Kodak, co-founder of Universal Pictures and one of the producers of Éclair, was involved in a car accident in New York that killed a pedestrian. Shortly after, it was discovered that it was actually Gibson who was driving the car and the producer was covering for her.

But that is not all. As a result of the investigation, it came to light that the actress had been having an affair with the producer, who was married, for years. Brulatour divorced his wife (from whom she was already separated when he began his relationship with the actress) and married Gibson under social pressure, but her marriage lasted only two years and also ended in divorce. Ostracized for scandal, Gibson continued to live away from the spotlight and finally decided to move with her mother to Europe in 1927, living for periods in Italy and France, after which they settled in Paris. But then World War II broke out.

What happened during those years is the subject of rumors and theories. It was said that, initially, Gibson was a sympathizer of Nazism and also that he was an intelligence agent, although the information that has reached our days in this regard is unreliable and contradictory. In 1944, Gibson refused to participate in the Nazi regime and was arrested as an anti-fascist agitator. The exactress was incarcerated in a prison in Milan, from where she managed to escape with two other prisoners, a journalist and a general, both Italians. The Archbishop of Milan, Alfredo Ildefonso Schuster, was a key figure in rescuing him. The second of his life.

That’s how Dorothy Gibson survived not one, but two historical catastrophes that marked the course of the first half of the 20th century. In the last years of her life, Dorothy maintained a relationship with the Spaniard Emilio Antonio Ramos, press attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Paris, and did not separate from her mother, with whom she had lived for so long. Ella Gibson She died in 1946 at age 56, due to a heart attack, and she was buried in Paris. Her mother survived her and her inheritance was divided between her and the actress’s lover.

Dorothy Gibson was a beauty icon in the 1910s and one of the most successful actresses in silent movies, surviving the Titanic and starring in the first movie about the disaster and escaping from the Nazis in World War II. However, neither her name nor her story is universally known to this day. And this can be due to several reasons: a brief career of only two years in the cinema, a murky scandal that condemned her to move away from the limelight and the fact that her most successful and important film was lost forever.

Dorothy Gibson fell into oblivion, but the story of her life also deserves to be rescueda riveting tale of fleeting fame, privilege and survival that is a movie in itself.

