The fees of the case on the guardianship of Britney Spears face her parents in court

The guardianship of Britney Spears has ended up facing the singer’s parents in court. Apparently, Lynne Spears, her mother, does not agree with the fees charged by Jamie Spears’ lawyer for the case and has made this known to the judge through a document to which she has had access People.





The pop star’s mother has objected to the $890,000 four-month fee from the law firm Holland & Knight, Jamie’s representatives, saying the firm sought compensation for services “not provided in good faith.” for the benefit of his daughter. In addition, she has asked the court to review the cost of the lawyer and to reimburse Britney’s estate the amount of 224,000 dollars, used for the communication of the firm with the press.

“The life of the person in custody has been under the microscope of the media, and the last thing you want is for your conservator’s lawyer to spend his money to promote himself in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to Britney,” he says. the court document. According to Lynne, Jamie Spears’ law firm has used the media to combat the negative image of the singer’s father and “to promote her attorney, Ms. Vivian Lee Thoreen.”

Lynne Spears accuses Jamie Spears’ law firm of failing to act on behalf of Britney

Lynne and Jamie Spears, Britney’s parents, with their grandson Sean Federline in 2011 GTRESONLINE

Britney Spears’ mother has also tried to show that the cost of Holland & Knight’s services is exorbitant: “The firm’s application cost is over $200,000, more than all other law firms combined.” In addition, Lynne has assured that the payment included more hours of work than was finally agreed: the rate included 628 hours of work, but only 385 were approved.





The law firm representing Britney’s father has been quick to react to the documents filed by Lynne and has asked the court to overturn their objection to the firm’s fees. “Despite having no conservatorship interest in her daughter until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a directly involved party to the litigation (which she is not),” the brief said.

Jamie Spears’ law firm has asked the court to set aside Lynn’s objection

Jamie’s representatives say Britney’s mother is “not acting in the best interest” of her daughter and is “unaware” of fees related to the case. In addition, they describe her claims as “a fictitious argument” and point to her as the only one who has taken advantage of the pop star’s pain for her own benefit.

“While the Conservative and her lawyer have been very cautious, restrained and thoughtful in dealing with the media (a far cry from any ‘national media tour’), ​​Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal gain by publish a book about the Conservative”, says the letter, referring to the book Through the storm published by Lynne in 2008.

Despite the stormy process that Britney Spears is experiencing with her guardianship, the singer tried to reassure her followers last week by stating that she is fine and that she has decided to take a break to have fun. The pop star requested through her lawyer last March that Jody Montgomery be her permanent legal guardian, a request that has not yet been resolved judicially and to which is added her mother’s request against the firm by Jamie Spears.