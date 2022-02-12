The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried on Elizabeth Holmes’ Medical Scam

An unmissable series based on real events. Elizabeth Holmes created a multi-million dollar empire based on technology that promised to revolutionize the field of blood testing.

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

The Disney drama series will tell us about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and director of Theranos, a startup that raised hundreds of millions of dollars in financing to support a lie.

Theranos promised with its technology to detect diseases such as cancer or diabetes early with just a blood drop test. Elizabeth left Stanford University at the age of 19 to pursue this dream and many of her came to call her “the next Steve Jobs”.

The truth is that he would not be able to keep that promise, but his lies kept Theranos afloat for quite some time. Recently, a report in The Wall Street Journal laid out in detail the entire fantasy Holmes was living in.

HBO made a documentary about this story a few years ago: “The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley”, directed by Alex Gibney and which was not received with good reviews for lasting almost two hours and not delving into the problem in depth, but yes get lost in the big green eyes of Holmes.

Now, Disney brings this dramatic series with Amanda Seyfried in the leading role, and through the recently released official trailer, she will tell us the lights and shadows of the story. A story about the excessive ambition that we can see in a close-up shot of Amanda that makes our hair stand on end.

What’s more, the series is based on the homonymous podcast distributed by ABC News, which thoroughly explored the case. The script is in charge of Elizabeth Meriwether, who also acts as showrunner. The series arrives in Latin America on Star+ on March 3 and in the United States on Hulu.