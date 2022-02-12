The dark reason why VAR gives games to Atlas is uncovered

Alejandro Irarragorri would be the reason why Atlas has been favored with VAR.

The Atlas let go of all three points late in the game against Pueblaand during the match, once again the controversy came from the VAR interventions that ended up favoring the Rojinegros.

During the league of the last tournament, there were many criticisms for the appearance of the VAR at the request of the Atlas at key moments, and now against Puebla, once again the VAR decided to annul a local goal and intervene to score a penalty in favor of the Atlas.

Despite the fact that on this occasion the plays marked by the VAR were correct, the reason why arbitration has intervened so favorably in the results of the Atlas could have to do with the power it has Alejandro Irarragorri at Femexfut.

Why Irarragorri would be the cause of Atlas being helped by VAR

According to ESPN, Alejandro Irarragorri has become one of the main partners of the General Assembly of Owners, and in fact, the decision to eliminate relegation in Liga MX could have been to favor Irarragorri when it acquired the Atlaswhich was in serious relegation problems.

