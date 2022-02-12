The dance, the hidden talent of Shiloh, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pittthe first biological daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie is about to turn sixteen turned into a style icon and supporting the title of worthy heiress of his mother as far as fashion is concerned, and that’s as far as we can read.

The rest of the life of Shiloh It’s a real mystery their parents take maximum care of their privacy and that of the rest of their siblings, they are not very assiduous to social networks and only they usually show their entire ‘troop’ at movie premieres or events that have to do with your work.

However, thanks to a video that has been leaked on social networks, a talent of Shi, as they affectionately call her, has come to light, which shows that She has inherited from her parents more than just her beauty..

Can you imagine what discipline Shiloh dominates?

SHILOH JOLIE PITT, A PASSIONATE ABOUT DANCE

That’s how it is, the hidden talent of the daughter of ‘Brangelina’ are not his talents for interpretation but for the dance.

the young has been attending classes at a school for a whilebut until now no one outside his immediate environment was aware of this hobby.

Now, a leaked video on social networks has shown the great talent of Shiloh for this discipline. The teenager executes the steps with great precision and dances very well. Undoubtedly, his thing is modern dance and in the images you can see him dancing a choreography that, judging by the rhythm and the movements, could belong to the style funky.

For the moment, It is not known if Shi will want to dedicate himself professionally to dancing in the future. or will you prefer to follow in the footsteps of your parents in the world of cinema, what is certain is that both Brad and Angelina are delighted with their daughter’s talent.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE, DELIGHTED

As revealed sources close to the family to the magazine ‘In Touch’, Shiloh’s parents “love” their daughter’s new hobby, and assures that the girl has a lot of fun and is very happy with her classes of dance.

” His main passion at the moment is dancing.and she’s very good at it. He loves being able to feel the music, let go and be free, which is very important. He likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are his favorites“, assures the same source to the aforementioned medium.

Will we see her exhibiting her skills as a dancer in future projects of her parents?