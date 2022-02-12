The cheapest way to get Apple products with a warranty

This is the cheapest way to get an Apple product with a warranty. Photo: Getty Images

We have talked a lot about the Amazon Renewed section, a section of the store where we can find products at a great price thanks to the company’s return policy. Well, what if we told you that you could buy Apple products at an incredible price?

In the Amazon Renewed section, products are grouped that have been returned by users and that are once again prepared by the company to sell them again because they are in very good condition. A specialized team analyzes them, adjusts what is necessary, certifies that they work perfectly and they go back on sale.

The list of Apple products available in the Amazon refurbished section is quite large. However, don’t expect to find state-of-the-art models, as those don’t often show up around this place. Still, you can get very interesting models.

If you want to see for yourself and enjoy the search, you can access the long list of Apple products at really amazing prices from here:

If you want us to make things easy for you, here is a list with our selection of what we consider the biggest bargains at Apple right now:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 ProMax

Two generations prior to the current iPhone model. This big-inch version is available in Midnight Green with 256GB capacity. Let us remember that this iPhone offers A13 Bionic processor with third-generation Neural Engine and 12 megapixel triple camera with wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto.

The interesting thing about this offer is that it is well below the price that Apple offers in its own store for the same refurbished model, so it is a fantastic opportunity to get a high-performance iPhone for less than 18 thousand pesos.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Macbook Air. Photo: Amazon

Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop garnered thousands of positive reviews thanks to its design and the excellent performance it offered. The arrival of the new M1 processors has created an incredible new generation of laptops, but if you are looking for good performance and minimum cost, this proposal is perfect for you.

For only $9,281 pesos you can get this model with 1.6GHz Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. A perfect configuration for those looking for a computer to work, surf the internet and that has the Apple stamp.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7renewed. Photo: Unplash

Another extremely economical option is to acquire this iPhone 7 with 128GB storage. Your price of $4,399 pesos They simply make it a practically unbeatable proposal, since for just over 4 thousand pesos you can get the services of an Apple cell phone with a full Amazon guarantee.

AirPods Pro

Airpods Pro

Another product that is often in high demand is Apple headphones. On this occasion we can find the AirPods Pro At a price of $3,999 pesossome models with which you will enjoy Noise Cancellationinterchangeable pads and spectacular sound quality.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

One of the best-selling wearables in the world could not be missing from this list either. The Apple Watch is still an object of desire for many users, so the idea of ​​​​finding a refurbished model could be the key that some need. This version is the Watch SE in 40mmwith a space gray aluminum case and a black sport band.

