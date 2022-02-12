Do you like football? Well, enjoy any of these 5 exciting movies on Netflix.

Although you may never have played the sport, there is no denying that the football-related stories that make it to the big screen are truly great. Therefore, today we will tell you what they are The best football movies to watch on Netflix. If you enjoy watching NFL games live, then you will love this compilation.

American football is the favorite sport of Americans, so there are a lot of audiovisual productions related to it. Did you want to take your passion for this sport to another level? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

5 American football movies that are on Netflix and are great

Whether you like this sport or not, you can rest assured that the 7 movies on this list have everything you need to entertain you. And if “conventional” football is your thing, take a look at this compilation of the best series and documentaries on football and sports in general.

Low blow the final game

home-team

Woodlawn

The Express

The blindside

Low blow the final game

Cheap Shots is a hilarious American football movie starring Adam Sandler in which you will meet Paul Crewe, a former football star who was sent to jail after being involved in a car accident under the influence of alcohol. When he arrives at the Guantánamo prison, this accepts the mission entrusted to him by the warden to organize a team among the inmates to face the guards, a party that will give fame and publicity to his administration. Who will win? Well, you have to see it!

Year 2005

Duration: 113 minutes

home-team

Starring another hilarious actor as Kevin James, this football movie takes you through a story based on the experiences of former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton after being suspended by the NFL for his involvement in the team bounty scandal. During his suspension, Coach Payton decides to try his luck coaching his son’s soccer team..

Year: 2022

Duration: 98 minutes

Woodlawn

Based on a true story and set in the 70s, this interesting film shows you how an American football team from the American city of Birmingham overcomes each of its problems and obstacles thanks to a deep faith in God. It’s a football movie that you can watch on Netflix to get some inspiration on or off the sports field.

Year: 2015

Duration: 123 minutes

The Express

This football movie available on Netlix follows in the footsteps of player Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the prestigious Eximan Trophy. But Shortly after being drafted by the NFL, the young player was the victim of a tragedy and was never able to play in the professional league.. Ernie Davis’s life forever changed the face of professional sports.

Year 2008

Duration: 129 minutes

The Blindside

Another football movie available on Netflix that was based on real events. This revolves around the life of Michael Oher, a poor and homeless black football playerwhose mother was addicted to crack, and who was adopted at eighteen years of age for a white family. Beyond sports, this is a film that will teach you a lot about life.

Year 2009

Duration: 129 minutes

And you, which one did you like the most?

