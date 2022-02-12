You should not wait until the day of the “big game” to see these blockbusters that, in many cases, are full of movie stars and creativity. From now on you can view some of the best commercials of the Super Bowl 2022as this selection proves.

This February 13, the Bengals and the Rams meet with the intention of lifting the Vince Lombardi in a match that will also go down in history, especially since it would put the Los Angeles team as the second team to win the trophy at home , while those from Cincinnati would seek to take off that weight of having twice lost the important sports fair.

The 2022 Super Bowl is hosted by SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020 and has a capacity of 70,000 fans. Just as background, the first edition of the meeting (1976) had the Californian city as its home and put Green Bay and Kansas City on the field.

As for the halftime show, the big game will be a catwalk of rappers, with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The question is whether it will establish itself as one of the best shows of its kind.

The best commercials of the Super Bowl 2022

In some cases, there may only be a preview of the big commercial that will be broadcast in the game, however, that only raises expectations. So nothing, there is nothing left to prepare everything for this February 13.

Michelob

We have been deceived: the great game is taking place on another field.

pringles

A whole story for a potato…

Rocket Mortgage

If this is how nervous actress Anna Kendrick was when she met her childhood idol in this sneak peek, what will happen in the full ad?

amazon

Setting some modes on Alexa may not be such a good idea, or so Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost learned.

Avocados from Mexico

Who does not know how to appreciate the taste of a good avocado? What is verified is that the ingredient goes well with everything.

Hellmann’s

It’s time for Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and former player Jerod Mayo to talk about the importance of not wasting food.

Expedia

In case it wasn’t clear, Ewan McGregor reminds us how meaningful traveling can be.

Vroom

The golden dream of those who sell their car: not to meet buyers who regret it.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

A new flavor in the neighborhood?

Oikos

Yes, maybe Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur have a lot to say about how to get stronger, but there is someone with the last word.

PlanetFitness

The star Lindsay Lohan changes for the better and, incidentally, meets other personalities.

booking.com

Yes, even Idris Elba needs a bit of advice from the best.

Sam Adams

Perhaps those who fear a future with all kinds of robots should not watch this commercial.

Lay’s

Well, suffice it to say that the actors Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd appear here.

Uber Eats

Only your favorite dishes (items) delivered to your door.

BiC

And before the halftime show, a Snoop Dogg commercial with Martha Stewart.

Publisher Recommendations

























