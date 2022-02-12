The Batman: Movie Prequel Novel Introduces the Origin of the Batmobile

In Bruce Wayne’s story throughout all of the Batman comics, as well as his television and film adaptations, there are a lot of elements external to the character that are fundamental and easy to recognize. For example, there are his weapons, his mansion, the batcave and, above all, the batmobile. Being a superhero without superpowers as such, he has had to manage to get to crime scenes as quickly as possible and move from one place to another.

This incredible car, more than a means of transportation, sometimes also becomes a weapon or that key point where the transition between Wayne and Batman occurs in one night. Everyone knows it, locates several of its versions and designs and it has even become one of the most important pieces for collectors; but in reality we have rarely stopped to think about where that car came from and what is the relationship with its owner beyond being his property.

In the latest versions of Batman, especially if we talk about Christian Bale in Batman Begins – 84% or that of Ben Affleck in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, the car has had a rougher or more militarized touch, however, in the little that has been seen in The Batman previews, it is observed that something lighter and more elegant was chosen. Perhaps in the film directed by Matt Reeves the car will not be delved into either, in addition to the fact that it has been seen that a motorcycle will also take place, but in a novel that will work as a prequel to the film things will be different.

According to what is reported in CBR.com, Before the Batman: An Original Movie Novel It is a text that follows the line of what we will see in the film starring Robert Pattinson, but as a prequel. The novel written by David Lewmann it will explore what there is to tell about the Batmobile, and according to what has been revealed, young Bruce finds the old Muscle Car in a cave under Wayne Tower.

It is already well known that this version of the billionaire has a less sociable tone than the others, so he found a particular hobby with that old car, modifying some things such as its engine and finally dismantling the entire interior, which would obviously result in a much better car. lighter, faster and more powerful. Although at first the young man used the car only for some rides, which caused him some legal conflicts, but later it would become essential for his career as the Knight of the Night.

Without a doubt, in the film the batmobile will be able to shine in its chase scenes, especially in the one that has already been seen in some previews where Batman chases the Penguin (Colin Farrell). In this new adaptation of the famous DC character we will have the meeting of several fundamental characters, especially villains, who are now far from their classic cartoonish and flashy looks, giving the film a darker touch.

Pattinson is accompanied by figures like Zoë Kravitz who will play Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler or the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and of course, Colin Farrell repeating the character that Danny DeVito immortalized in Batman Returns – 81% from 1992.