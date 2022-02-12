The art of Julia Roberts with a noisemaker

This week on Instagram several Hollywood stars have gathered, such as Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jennifer Aniston, who have wanted to share moments of their daily lives. The protagonists of the images of the week are:

Julia Roberts

Actress Emma Roberts turned 31 this week. Her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts, has congratulated her in a very nice way. She has shared a slow motion video of the two of them wearing party hats and blowing a noisemaker. “Happy birthday, magical! Oh, how I love you”, she has written to him.





Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress has published an image in which she poses with her husband, Michael Douglas, both dressed in ski equipment. “Who else is watching the Winter Olympics? I think I could go for gold in skiing.”





Jennifer Aniston

The actress and her colleague Adam Sandler are working together again. The actors are filming in Hawaii the sequel to criminals at sea together with the Spanish actor Enrique Arce (Arturo in The Money Heist).





maxi churches

The actor has celebrated his birthday in a very original way. “For me, life is about enjoying new experiences… For example, celebrating turning 31 by blowing out candles on a pizza, because all yesterday’s cakes had sparklers.”





Rihanna

The singer seems to want nothing to do with maternity clothes. In the latest image shared of her on her Instagram, she has chosen a strappy black body that exposes her baby bump.





Charles Sovereign

The presenter and his wife, Patricia Santamarina, have made a romantic getaway to Lisbon. The trip comes just three years after she suffered a stroke.





Esther Holly

The actress who brings Stockholm to life in The Money Heist She has shared a beautiful image in which, showing off her maternity silhouette with a Victorian-style look, she appears sitting on a chair with her hands clasped under her belly and her eyes closed.





Jaydy Michel

The model has enjoyed a few days with the family in Punta Mita, a paradisiacal enclave on the Mexican Pacific coast. During one of her boat trips, Jaydy has shown the three generations of her family as she poses with her mother, Marie, and her daughter, Manuela de Ella, the fruit of her relationship with Alejandro. Sanz.





Brooke Shields

The actress has posed topless at the age of 56. Forty years after the controversial Calvin Klein campaign that she starred in with the slogan “Do you want to know what’s between me and my Calvin’s? Nothing”, Shields is once again the image of jeans with a feminist message: “Women already own the sexuality they want to project”.





Ashley Graham

The model and her husband, Justin Ervin, are already enjoying being a family of five. Almost a month after the twins were born, Ashley has shared a sweet image with the little ones and has revealed the names: Malachi and Roman, who join Isaac, 2 years old.