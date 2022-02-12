The 5 best romantic series for this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is approaching and already this weekend many couples celebrate this romantic day. In case you want to see a new love fiction, we are going to recommend five series that will excite you: Starstruck, Outlander, Modern Love, Occasional Love and Mozart in the Jungle.

Starstruck

This romantic British series can be seen on HBO Max and stars Jessie (Rose Matafeo), who survives in London with precarious jobs, meets Tom (Nikesh Patel) at a party.. The next day she finds out that she has slept with the new hot actor. Jessie notices her when a group of reporters mistake her for the cleaning girl leaving her apartment that are part of different worlds. But both will not be able to avoid meeting again and again in London. The contrast between the world of one and the other stands between the two of them, of course, although they cannot avoid wanting to coincide again and again. A couple with an indisputable chemistry who will run into love without looking for it.

Modern Love

One of the most watched series on Amazon Prime Video that you can already enjoy two seasons of. A series inspired by the podcast and the New York Times column of the same name that tells the love stories of its readers. Eight intense episodes each season in which original love stories are told. The former are starring actors such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey or Andy Garcia, and the latter Lucy Boynton, Kit Harington or Tobias Menzies.

Outlander

A great love story that can be seen on Netflix that is an adaptation of the well-known saga of novels by Diana Gabaldon. The protagonist Claire has trouble connecting with her husband after serving as a nurse in World War II when she visits a monument near Inverness and involuntarily travels to 1743. There she will have to survive thanks to her knowledge of medicines and herbs with medicinal properties. with the help of a young man named Jamie Fraser. A series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan that has become a classic.

occasional love

This romantic comedy that can be seen on Netflix already for the fourth season and tells the sentimental adventures of a group of friends in Paris. Charlotte and Emily. The two hire a male escort in the hope that eternally single Elsa will find love and regain her self-confidence.

Mozart in the Jungle

Finally, we recommend you among the romantic series to see on Valentine’s Day is starring the eccentric orchestra director who is brought to life by actor Gael García Bernal. You can already four seasons of Amazon Prime Video. A musician who talks with dead composers like Mozart and who falls in love with Lola Kirke’s oboist who, at only twenty years old, has the illusion of being able to live from music. A great love story that never gets old.