Teenagers planned to blow up a Russian federal building in Minecraft and have been sentenced to prison » Hero Network

Through the Moscow Times, it became known that three Russian teenagers have been sentenced to prison for something unlikely. The charges that were imputed to him go through designing a plan to blow up a Russian federal building they had built in Minecraft.

The teens’ arrest occurred in 2020, when they were barely 14 years old for putting up posters on a building Federal Security Services. This happened in the town of Kansk, Siberia.

The posters carried by the young people had the following inscription: “The FSB are the real terrorists.” The arrest led to some inquiries in which it was learned that the three teenagers identified as Nikita Uvarov, Denis Mikhailenko and Bogdan Andreyev; supported the cause of Azat Miftakhov a well-known anarchist serving a six-year prison sentence.

Teenagers designed a Minecraft building

In the cell phones of teenagers, the Russian authorities they found videos in which the detainees prepared homemade bombs; and in one of them it is seen how they throw a Molotov cocktail against a wall.

Another curious fact of the story is that they found a plan in which allegedly; the defendants intended to blow up an FSB building in Moscow that they had designed in Minecraft.

Given the evidence, the teenagers were found guilty of training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities. Two of them are under house arrest after having pleaded guilty. The third was confined in a penitentiary center and from there he has denounced that he was subjected to mental and physical pressure to make him confess.

Apparently some statements made by this third teenager were leaked in which the following can be read:

“I had the desire to learn something, I like to learn things about physics…I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty. I would like to finish my studies and leave here, where I won’t irritate the special services”.

The author of these words faces a sentence of five years in prison and the other two face sentences ranging from three to four years. One of the mothers said something bordering on sanity. “I always knew where she was, even when they were making those bombs. But they were small bombs.”

While I was making the note there were things that kept surprising me, that’s why I want to ask the readers. What did you find most interesting about this story?

