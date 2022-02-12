Take a deep breath before seeing Sofía Vergara as a young woman

Sofia Vergara, 49, is a actress and model Colombian but has been living in the United States for several years. She has won several awards such as the People’s Choice Award and has been nominated several times for the Golden Globe, grammys Y Emmy. In recent days, he lit up social media with photos from when he was young.

Instagram photo: @sofiavergara

It was confirmed that Vergara will also be part of the halftime superbowl, an event to be held next Sunday, February 13. The actress will star in the commercial for the telephone company AT&T and that will last 30 seconds. The advertising was done in Spanish since the idea is to capture the Latino audience. She will not be alone as she will be accompanied by her compatriot Melissa Borge.

