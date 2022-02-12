Take a deep breath before seeing Sofía Vergara as a young woman

Sofia Vergara, 49, is a actress and model Colombian but has been living in the United States for several years. She has won several awards such as the People’s Choice Award and has been nominated several times for the Golden Globe, grammys Y Emmy. In recent days, he lit up social media with photos from when he was young.

Instagram photo: @sofiavergara

It was confirmed that Vergara will also be part of the halftime superbowl, an event to be held next Sunday, February 13. The actress will star in the commercial for the telephone company AT&T and that will last 30 seconds. The advertising was done in Spanish since the idea is to capture the Latino audience. She will not be alone as she will be accompanied by her compatriot Melissa Borge.

In recent days, the news was released that Sofia Vergara will have a role in a Netflix series. The 49-year-old Colombian will play the role of Griselda Blanco, where she will play a devoted mother who creates one of the largest drug empires. The story is based on real events and this woman was known as the Black Widow. The series will have six episodes.

The Latin actress transcended borders with various roles as in the series modern-family. But nevertheless, Vergara She had to go through hard times in her personal life since years ago she was diagnosed with cancer. Ella Sofía commented that due to a routine exercise, she was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 28 and she began radiation treatments. So she posted a picture of her where you can see her scar on her throat.

Instagram photo: @sofiavergara

It has always been in charge of demonstrating its beauty and in recent days, Vergara He posted two photos when he was younger and wearing a sexy swimsuit. The posting lit up social networks and reached 500,000 likes and took away all the sighs.