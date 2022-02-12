Sylvester Stallone starred in a movie accused of plagiarism; Was he preparing a sequel?

With more than 50 films throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone He has dominated action cinema throughout his career, where you can find emblematic films and others that he himself has recognized that he would have preferred not to shoot. Although he was involved in controversy, one of the most striking was when one of the productions in which he starred was accused of plagiarism.

The 1990s were one of the most prolific for Stallonewho not only established himself as one of the most sought-after action actors by the studios, but also competed with arnold schwarzenegger to see who was more muscular, who got the best roles and who made the most money for each production.

But in October 1993, one of the most emblematic films of that time was released: the wrecker (demolition Man), which was a complete success at the box office, as it grossed almost $160 millionwhen its cost of production was $45 million. However, his “originality” was questioned.

Problems with the script

The original script was written by Peter Lenkovwho reported that he would have been inspired by the films of Deadly weapon (deadly weapon) and that he had in mind the idea of ​​doing the story with a policeman, albeit with futuristic overtones.

Shortly after the film’s release, the Hungarian science fiction writer István Nemere noted that the script the wrecker (demolition Man) would have been a blatant plagiarism of his novel Holtack hark (fight of the dead), published in 1986. The scoop of the text was that a terrorist and his enemy, a soldier, were frozen to resume their lives in the 22nd century, where society was completely at peace.

Hungarian writer István Nemere claimed that the film was a plagiarism of his novel. Photo: Archive

The text and the film were analyzed by a committee of the copyright office, which ended up stating that the film coincided 75 percent with the content of the book.

Nemere did not have the opportunity to file a lawsuit, because he claimed that it was impossible to fight against the industry of Hollywoodbut dared to reveal that there is a network dedicated to “plagiarizing” the works of European writers, although the conflict did not go further.

The sequel

the wrecker (demolition Man) ended up being quite a phenomenon, because in addition to being successful at the box office, there was also a lot of merchandise, for example, toys, video games, pinball machines, comics and even a novel.

Since 1995 a sequel would be in plans, but it was not possible to materialize, because sylvester Stallone He was involved in several projects and his schedule complicated him, and his studies lost interest shortly after. But in 2006 the actor was interviewed about which second part of his films he would like to do, and he said it would be The demolition Man (demolition Man), only “that ship has already sailed”.

Perhaps there are still some fans of the film hoping that sylvester Stallone do the second part, but it will only be a matter of there being something official, because the same actor in May 2020 indicated that the sequel was being worked on, but that he could not say more.

