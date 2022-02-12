Super Bowl: Top 10 Halftime Show Performances

Super Bowl fans prepare to see some of the biggest names in hip-hop headline the Show halftime in 2022.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch it on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as on Sky Sports.

Aside from the game itself, the biggest Super Bowl topic on everyone’s lips is the Show halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists, from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry, have entertained fans in the stadium.

The Show This year’s halftime show stars Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre.

Todd Kaplan, Vice President of marketing of Pepsi, said in a statement: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip-hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to Los Angeles, where it all started with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic and unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Before this year’s Super Bowl kicks off, here are 10 of the best halftime performances of all time.

10) Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – 2008

Tom Petty starred in the Show Super Bowl halftime show in 2008 (Getty)

No frills, just good old fashioned rock and roll. Tom Petty’s performance is often omitted from the rankings of the best shows of the Super Bowl halftime show, but we included it here because it blew the fence. She began with “American Girl”, then “Wo n’t Back Down”, “Full Moon Fever” and the emotional “Free Fallin ‘”, and finished with a moving rendition of “Runnin’ Down a Dream”.

9) U2 – 2002

U2 had the unenviable task of trying to lift everyone’s spirits just six months after the 9/11 attacks, but they did an admirable job, performing uplifting renditions of songs like “Beautiful Day.”

8) Paul MCCARTNEY – 2005

McCartney came before pop stars trying to outdo each other with extravagant sets and sumptuous costumes. Instead, he delivered four beautifully performed songs, the last of which, “Hey Jude,” had the crowd at EverBank Field Stadium in Jacksonville epically singing along with him.

7) Madonna – 2012

One of the few to top Katy Perry’s entrance in 2015 was Madonna, three years earlier, who appeared in a giant golden carriage driven by a hundred or so muscular men dressed as Roman soldiers. She brought along Nicki Minaj and MIA for “Give Me All Your Luvin'” and also performed her hits “Like a Prayer,” “Music,” and “Express Yourself.”

6) Katy Perry-2015

Katy Perry performs at the 2015 Super Bowl (Getty Images)

There are few entrances as grand as standing on top of a giant golden lion with glowing eyes. Katy Perry went all out during her 201 halftime show, where she performed “Roar”, “Dark Horse”, “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “Teenage Dream”. And who could forget the notorious dancer in a shark costume and his poor coordination?

5) Bruce Springsteen – 2009

“Put those chicken fingers on the table and turn the volume all the way up,” he ordered. the Boss. Springsteen’s 12-minute set began with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and also included “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” and “Working on a Dream.” Springsteen will have something of a cameo appearance this year, as he stars in a Jeep commercial.

4) Lady Gaga-2017

In one of the most extravagant halftime shows in recent memory, Lady Gaga began her performance by launching herself from the top of the stadium (attached to a harness, of course), sparking thousands of memes. Once she landed safely, she thrilled the crowd with her biggest hits: “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Telephone”, “Just Dance”, “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance”.

3) Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Shakira’s rockin’ opening performance felt like a direct response to the clumsy notion that men are the only ones who can put on a good show. Show. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer used her electric guitar as a weapon for “Empire,” before J-Lo landed from the Empire State Building — a reference to her native Bronx — for a series of frantic dance routines. and with excellent choreography. The duo not only erased but eliminated all memory of the unbearable Show from the previous year’s Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show, with a high-octane, overflowing performance that was big on Latino pride.

two) Beyonce – 2013

Beyonce with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the 2013 Super Bowl (Getty Images)

Beyoncé basically ties Prince for the best Super Bowl performance of all time. She was bold, she was fierce, she was totally perfect. She entered the stage with “Crazy in Love” after an a cappella version of “Love on Top”, she showed some of her best dance moves, before moving on to other hits like “End of Time” and “Baby Boy”. Lastly, we saw a stunning reunion of Destiny’s Child alongside Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, a performance so powerful the stadium lights went out when it ended.

1) Prince-2007

The best. Of course The Purple One was not responsible for the rain that began to fall during their hair-raising 12-minute performance, which included their own versions of “We Will Rock You” and “All Along the Watchtower.” But it came at such a perfect time that you wanted to believe it was. Following his performances of “1999/Baby I’m a Star,” Prince closed with “Purple Rain” in what has to rank among his best live performances of that song.