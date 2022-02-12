Super Bowl: The best football movies to learn about this sport

Unlike other sports, American football gets along pretty well with movies. The stories of the grid have found a good space on the big screen to be shown beyond what can be seen through the NFL games that we see on television each season. In fact, the game works as an excuse or trigger to get to know other edges that it offers or that come from both the practice and the taste for this sport.

Given that little explanation, let’s move on to our daily lives. We all know someone who tells us “I don’t understand anything about that game”, “I don’t like it because I don’t even know what it’s about”, “I kind of can’t find the joke”, “I find it very boring”. They are within their rights to value him that way, but this does not mean that they cannot try to get close to him. A nice way to do this is through the movies that exist regarding tackles.

For those people who keep distance with American football and are curious to know it, Spoiler invited Erick Estrada, film critic, Minnesota Vikings fan and director of Cinegarage, to suggest his five entertaining introduction films to the sport.

The recommended titles correspond to different decades, different genres and different angles. This playful-cinephile exercise has no other intention than to put content on the table that, in addition to focusing on the sporting aspect, works to realize that American football allows endless stories to be told with good craftsmanship. Entertainment wherever you see him.

The five of Erick Estrada

1. Luke (by David Seltzer)

An eighties classic to immerse yourself in the love of adolescence, school bullying and the misfortune of being gifted. Many men grew up identifying with the main character for falling in love with the girl who doesn’t peel it, or failing that with the thugs who were too clever with the weakest in the room.

*In Youtube

2. Necessary Roughness (Stan Dragoti)

Can a 34-year-old man be considered “old” in American football? In real life we ​​have already seen that Tom Brady could win a Super Bowl with 43. But what we did not see was arriving as a reinforcement for the Texas Armadillos to get this team out of misfortune after a strong corruption scandal. Who ventured into this was Paul Blake (Scott Bakula), a former college star who thinks of nothing but his family farm.

3. The Replacements (Howard Deutch)

Before Keanu Reeves killed hundreds of men everywhere as John Wick, the man played Shane Falco, a quarterback who leads a peculiar group of backup players for the Washington Sentinals to seek a place in the playoffs in an uncertain period for the strike of some players. Among his companions, for example, he has a subject who smokes all the time and another who is angry to the point of throwing flying kicks. This film also shows that a song like Blinded By Rainbows, by The Rolling Stones, is wonderful to fall in love with.

*On Google Play

4. Remember the Titans (Boaz Yakin)

In the 1970s, the US government mandated that school sports teams be multiracial. In this context, college football is a perfect setting to approach the issue of racial segregation and see how sport is a tool for change to eradicate it. Since it was shown in theaters to date, the film is often used by coaches in disciplines such as flag football and bikini football to motivate their teams.

*On Disney Plus

5. Concussion (by Peter Landesman)

The time has changed. And how good! Today, players on the field are given more care to avoid contusions as a result of contact, mainly from the clash of helmets. However, this was not the case decades ago. Science was able to confirm that the deaths of some former NFL players were related to the secondary effects of so many blows received in their years as active professionals. That’s what this movie is about.

*On Netflix

The five of Spoiler

1. Brian’s Song (by Buzz Kulik)

Based on the true friendship between Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers, backup and starting running backs for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s. They broke racial barriers by sharing concentration together at a time when that was frowned upon. They supported each other through the tragedies that followed: Gayers’ injury and Brian’s cancer, the disease that ultimately caused his death.

*In Youtube

2. Any Given Sunday (Oliver Stone)

The simple idea of ​​seeing Al Pacino as a coach is reason enough to see it. Impossible to imagine him as a coach until we see him in that role with Sharks, a team in crisis due to poor results. Given the injury of his veteran quarterback, he must bet on the substitute, a young man whose fame is rising. Be careful, this movie made the NFL uncomfortable because it shows players as individuals with certain excesses when they are successful.

*On HBO Max

3. The Blind Side (John Lee Hancock)

In 2013, the Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. One of the champion players was Michael Oher, a boy who behind him had an extraordinary story of self-improvement that was made into a film and gave Sandra Bullock an Oscar in 2010. Would you adopt an older boy with learning disabilities, a history of poverty and a family history marked by addictions? Leigh Anne Tuohy and her family did it with Oher. That act of humanity/love led to this film.

*On Prime Video

4. The Longest Yard (Robert Aldrich/Peter Segal)

matter of taste There are two versions: the original and the remake. The first version is handled in the tone of action with Burt Reynolds as the protagonist; the second is a comedy with Adam Sandler. Both agree on the premise of an American football star who goes to prison and is forced to organize a game between the inmates and the guards.

*On Prime Video/Netflix

5. The fourth company (by Mitzi Arreola and Amir Galván)

Mexico has a tradition in American football, specifically university football. However, the tackles were well taken to the level of the prison system with Los Perros de Santa Martha, a team that plays for power and resignation. Its players are not common inmates but members of a gang that commits crimes for the penitentiary managers by stealing cars and robbing banks.

*In Cinegarage/Claro Video

ERICK ESTRADA PLUS