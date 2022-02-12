Super Bowl LVI: Try These 2 AIR FRYER Wing Recipes to Enjoy

This Sunday is the most important day of the NFL with the Super Bowl LVI, where we will have the duel between the Los Angeles Rams Y the Cincinnati Bengals, who is their third time they will finally seek to break that bad streak of not being crowned with the trophy Vince Lombardy. For their part, the rams they will be looking for their second trophy on the grid, hoping to take the title at home, as they would last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This final will be the perfect excuse to get together with our friends or family and enjoy this great event in the sport ofl american footballwhere we will not only have two teams that will seek to position themselves as the maximum of the 2021-2022 season, but we will also have the opportunity to appreciate the halftime show with big stars like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, MJ Blinge, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

Related news

Of course, the end would not be the same, if we did not have some delicious wingswhich have already become one of the star cymbals to enjoy this great sport. Although we know that many people will seek to meet, there are others who, due to issues of COVID-19 It will be impossible for them and so that they do not miss out on this celebration, here we leave you 2 special recipes for wings, so that you can enjoy them at home and prepare them with your AIR FRYER!

Related news

sweet and sour wings

Ingredients

twenty chicken wings

2 tbsp yeast (powdered)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce (reduced sodium)

1 tsp sirache sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp awater

3/4 tsp sesame seeds

1 sliced ​​chive stalk

cooking spray

Preparation

Preheat the fryer to 190ºC and spray the basket with cooking spray. We will take the baking powder, salt and paprika to the blender. We will leave until we obtain a homogeneous consistency and we can put it in a plastic bag with an airtight seal. We put some wings inside and shake until completely bathed. Shake off excess and repeat with all wings. We take to the fryer for 22 or 23 minutes. On the other hand, we will put in a pot over medium heat the vinegarpineapple juice, tomato sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce, siracha and Sesame oil. Mix perfectly and leave until it reaches a boil for about 2 minutes. After this, lower the heat to medium. We integrate the corn starch and water. Beat and leave until thick. Increase the temperature to 200ºC and let the wings for 2 more minutes. Put the sauce in a bowl and empty the wings to mix perfectly. Serve and enjoy.

buffalo wings

Ingredients

twenty chicken wings

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste)

pepper (to taste)

for the sauce

1/2 cup of butter

1/4 cup hot sauce to taste

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp garlic (powdered)

1 tsp white vinegar

Preparation

put the wings in a bowl with salt, oil and pepper. We mix. We put the wings in the fryer at 200ºC for 25-30 minutes. We turn every 10 minutes. We add 5 more minutes if you want them very crispy.

for the sauce