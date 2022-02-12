Super Bowl 2022: Watch the commercials with Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan and Zendaya that will air during the game

The matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Finals is just a few hours away. As usual, the excitement for the Super Bowl goes beyond game time, with the halftime minutes being just as entertaining and exciting as the game itself, in part because of the legendary halftime shows that are expected by millions of people ( American football fans or not), but also for being the event in which some of the most famous commercials broadcast in the history of television have been launched.

All the efforts of brands to create an excellent advertisement that allows them to promote themselves correctly makes sense. If we remember that the game has been the most watched television broadcast in the United States for a few decades, added to the high costs for a brief space of 30 seconds, which this year exceeded $ 6.5 million dollars, it must undoubtedly be a great challenge for the companies and advertising agencies behind it, which in this edition mostly chose to offer small and fun capsules of family entertainment with well-known characters and Hollywood actresses such as: Salma Hayek, Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick alongside actors like: Jim Carrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Myers, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.

Who will be announced in Super Bowl LVI?

As in the last editions, this year most of the brands have published the extended and complete versions of their advertisement on social networks, where some have already accumulated millions of reproductions. While you wait for the game, here are some of the funniest commercials released so far.

1. Amazon Echo – Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost









2. BMW – Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger









3. Planet Fitness – Lindsay Lohan









4. Squarespace – Zendaya and Andre 3000









5. Rocket Mortgage – Anna Kendrick, Barbie









6. Lay’s – Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen









7. Helmman’s – Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo









8. General Motors – Mike Myers









9. Booking – Idris Elba









10.Verizon-Jim Carrey









