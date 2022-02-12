Sony revives the Walkman, now with Android

Sony know that the market nostalgia sells and sells well, that’s why the company will bring to market a range of new players from the walkman series. The Japanese company announced that it will renew the classic family of audio playershaving as main attraction, the integration of Android as operating system.

Sony and its new Walkman

It should be noted that these devices are geared towards music lovers, which is why these new Walkmans They will offer better audio quality, but keeping retro features, such as the classic design of 80s devices, with colorful models and a compact body.

In this regard, the consortium confirmed that it will launch two new models, the NW-WM1ZM2 and the NW-WM1AM2.

Through a video on Youtubethe company noted that both Walkman models have a screen from 5 inches High definition touch sensitive.

Also, these devices integrate physical buttons on the side to control the music playback.

As for storage for music, Sony indicated that there are two versions of 128 GB and 256 GB, expandable via a microSD card. Similarly, they include DAC S-Master HX to provide high-fidelity audio, in addition to their battery offering up to 40 hours of autonomy and recharging through a port USB-C.

Walkman, streaming and Android

To empower your devices, Sony pointed out that the new Walkman include Android 11 plus connection Wifiso users will be able to use their preferred streaming music services on these gadgets.

Availability

Although the availability is unknown, it is known that at the moment, they will only be available in the Asian markets.

sony walkman

It should be remembered that Sony Walkman devices were released on the market in July 1979, at which time the company revolutionized the market by presenting a gadget that allowed its users to take their music everywhere.

The TPS-L2 was the name of the first model and only accepted cassette to play music.

Also, this device served as inspiration to the co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs to launch the iPod. Jobs at that time was motivated by a personality in Japan, Akio Morita the CEO of Sony at the time.

Morita was the one who gave him the famous Walkman from sony to jobswhich the CEO of Apple dissected it and discovered that it could be improved.

